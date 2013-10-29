* Domestic demand firm from power companies and retail stations

* 10 ppm sulphur diesel production now compatible with Euro-V specs

* Jet fuel term volumes likely to stay constant from 2013

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) will likely skip term diesel exports in 2014, a second consecutive year, and could instead make offers in the spot market as domestic demand takes up most of the available supply, industry sources said.

"ADNOC will likely keep to the local market like power companies and push out to the spot market if there are extra (volumes)," one of the sources close to the matter said.

But the final decision on whether to offer term diesel barrels for export has not been made, the source said.

Apart from firm demand from power stations, there is also increased diesel demand from retail stations for ADNOC's transport fuel, the source said.

United Arab Emirates fuel retailer Emarat and ADNOC signed an initial agreement in May last year for ADNOC to take over Emarat pump stations in the poorer emirates of Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Diesel is used primarily as power generation and transport fuel in the Middle East.

ADNOC will likely continue to offer 10 ppm sulphur diesel in the spot market for next year, with the cargoes now fully meeting European specifications, the source added.

"The last three to five cargoes were all with Euro-V specifications and the relevant cold filter plugging point properties," the source said, referring to specifications for cold European winters that not all refineries can meet.

For its jet fuel term contract for 2014, ADNOC will likely offer similar volumes to this year, the source said.

Term negotiations will likely not start until the European Union decides whether it will scrap a plan to impose tariffs on jet fuel imports starting January 1, industry sources said.

The decision is expected to be made in the first half of November.

European jet fuel buyers, fuel traders and oil producers in the Middle East and India fear that a change to the EU's tariff scheme next year could lead to a 4.7 percent tariff on jet fuel imports, which are currently exempt from duty.

"Expectations are they will scrap it, but until we see the actual documentation, no one wants to start term talks for jet yet," a Gulf-based industry source said.

ADNOC's diesel and jet fuel production is expected to increase from the last quarter of next year when the Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company (TAKREER) completes expansion of the Ruwais complex, the UAE's biggest refinery with a capacity of 415,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Editing by Tom Hogue)