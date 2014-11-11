SINGAPORE Nov 11 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
has finalised its 2015 jet fuel term contracts at
slightly lower levels than the current year, industry sources
said on Tuesday.
The refinery finalised its January to December 2015 jet fuel
contract at a premium of $1.90 a barrel above Middle East
quotes, about 14 percent lower than the $2.20 a barrel it set
for its 2014 term cargoes.
Buyers include Total, BP, Mitsui,
Petrobras and Emirates National Oil Company, they said, although
this could not immediately be confirmed.
Volumes could also not immediately be verified but are
likely to be the same as 2014, one of them said.
ADNOC skipped term exports of jet fuel for its July to June
term contract this year, due to an increase in domestic demand,
sources said.
ADNOC will not be offering term exports of diesel outside
the local market until production is stable at its Ruwais
refinery. It is expected to start production from the newly
expanded refinery in the second half of November.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alan Raybould)