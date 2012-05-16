SINGAPORE May 16 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has concluded its July-December jet fuel term negotiations with at least one buyer at a slightly higher premium than its existing contract, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The refiner finalised its term contract with the unidentified buyer at a premium of $2.05 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they said.

This is an increase of five cents from its January-to-December term cargoes this year and 35 cents higher than its 2011 July-to-June term cargoes.

Although the buyer who has finalised the term with ADNOC is not known, those involved in the negotiations include Shell , Vitol, ConocoPhillips, Petronas and Swiss Singapore, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)