SINGAPORE Nov 21 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
has finalised term exports of jet fuel cargoes for
next year at premiums higher than previous contracts, industry
sources said on Wednesday.
The refiner finalised its jet fuel contract at a premium of
$2.35 a barrel above Middle East quotes, up 17.5 percent from
the $2-a-barrel premium it fetched for its January to December
term cargoes this year.
The premium is also higher than the $2.05-a-barrel premium
it got for cargoes to be loaded from July this year to June next
year.
Buyers include Japanese trader Mitsui, oil majors
BP and Total, J. Aron & Company, the trading
firm of Goldman Sachs, the sources said.
Volumes could not immediately be verified.
J. Aron is likely buying the jet fuel volumes for its
trading activity in the European market, the sources added.
ADNOC's term premium for jet fuel is 10 cents higher than
those finalised by Middle East refiners Kuwait Petroleum Corp
(KPC) and Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco), though this is likely
due to operational reasons, a Singapore-based trader said.
"KPC has logistic problems as they have 2-3 berths, so the
freight costs and costs for two ports add up for buyers, which
is why KPC's term price is usually discounted," the trader said.
He added that the additional costs could add up to about 30
cents a barrel for buyers, though this could not be confirmed.
Jet fuel demand in the Middle East has been growing amid
fast-growing Gulf airlines, which has pushed up premiums,
traders said.
Middle Eastern carriers gained market share during the
first eight months of the year, with passenger traffic rising
17.1 percent and cargo demand increasing 14 percent from a year
ago, the International Air Transport Association said last
month.