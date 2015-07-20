FRANKFURT, July 20 German real-estate company ADO Properties has revived its plans for an initial public offering in Frankfurt as markets have stabilised following an impending new bailout for Greece.

ADO last month postponed its flotation until further notice, citing market volatility caused by the Greece crisis.

The group said on Monday it is offering its shares in a range of 20-25 euros ($21.70-$27.13) apiece through an accelerated book-building running until Wednesday.

Ado aims to raise at least 400 million euros from the listing planned for Thursday, about 200 million of which from a capital increase and at least 200 million from the sale of existing shares by owner ADO Group Ltd.

