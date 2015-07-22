(Recasts with confirmation from ADO)

FRANKFURT, July 22 German real estate group ADO Properties has placed shares in its initial public offering at 20 euros each, bringing it gross proceeds of around 200 million euros ($218 million), it said on Wednesday.

The group, which specialises in residential property in Berlin, had postponed its IPO citing market volatility caused by the Greece crisis, but revived the plans earlier this week.

However, it had to offer the shares at the lower end of a previously targeted range of 20-25 euros.

Reuters earlier reported that ADO, which plans to use the proceeds to buy more properties in Berlin, was guiding investors to expect an offer price of 20 euros.

ADO placed 22.8 million shares, plus an overallotment option of 2.075 million shares.

"The positive responses that we have received from both European and U.S. investors confirm the attractiveness of our business model," Chief Executive Rabin Savion said in a statement.

The shares will start trading in Frankfurt on Thursday.

The IPO comes after several flotations, such as fashion retailer CBR and Berlin-based investment company German Startups Group, have been postponed due to market volatility caused by Greece and China.

