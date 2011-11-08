* To shed about 750 positions, take charges
* Shares fall
Nov 8 Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) plans to lay
off 750 positions and take a charge of up to $94 million as
part of a restructuring to re-focus the company on digital
media and marketing.
Shares in the design software maker, which is updating its
suite of products to keep pace with new trends and moving to
support the increasingly popular HTML5 programming language,
fell almost 7 percent in after-hours trade.
Adobe said in a statement on Tuesday it expects to record
pre-tax charges of $87 million to $94 million for consolidation
and severance, of which $73 million to $78 million would be
booked in the fiscal quarter ending Dec. 2.
Adobe said it was sticking with previous estimates for the
the fourth quarter for both revenue and earnings excluding
items.
In September, Adobe projected revenue of $1.075 billion to
$1.125 billion, and earnings excluding items of 57 cents to 64
cents a share, on a non-GAAP basis.
Shares in Adobe slid to $28.30 in extended trading, from a
close of $30.42 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; editing by Carol Bishopric)