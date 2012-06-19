June 19 Adobe Systems Inc, maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported a quarterly profit that fell slightly, as costs rose 8 percent.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $223.9 million, or 45 cents per share, from $229.4 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.12 billion from $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)