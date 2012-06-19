BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
June 19 Adobe Systems Inc, maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported a quarterly profit that fell slightly, as costs rose 8 percent.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $223.9 million, or 45 cents per share, from $229.4 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.12 billion from $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.