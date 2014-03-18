March 18 Adobe Systems Inc, the maker
of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported better-than-expected
quarterly earnings and revenue, helped by strong demand for its
digital marketing software.
The company's net income fell to $47 million, or 9 cents per
share, in the first quarter, from $65.1 million, or 13 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Adobe earned 30 cents per share.
Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 25 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell about 1 percent to $1 billion, but came above
the average analyst estimate of $973.1 million.
The results were inadvertently released on Adobe's website
ahead of the expected announcement after the bell on Tuesday.