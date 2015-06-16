Nikkei tumbles as safe-haven yen surges on Trump healthcare reform rout
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss.
June 16 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported an 8.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers subscribed to its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud software suites.
The company's net income rose to $147.5 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 29, from $88.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $1.16 billion from $1.07 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss.
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform