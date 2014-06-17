Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
June 17 Adobe Systems Inc, the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by higher subscription sales of its Creative Cloud and Marketing Cloud suites.
The company's net income rose to $88.5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 30, from $76.5 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 30 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 6 percent to $1.07 billion. Analysts on average had expected $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.