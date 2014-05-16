May 16 Adobe Systems Inc said on Friday that access to its Creative Cloud was restored following an outage that disrupted the Web-based, subscription service to top-selling software programs including Photoshop, Illustrator and Flash for about a day.

Customers can apply to get compensation for the outage, which company spokeswoman Vanessa Rios said lasted about 24 hours and was due to a database software failure.

"We take this matter seriously and compensation will be considered on a case-by-case basis," she said via email.

The service was back up by about 5 p.m. PDT (2000 EDT) on Thursday, the company said.

Rios noted that the outage was not related to last year's massive security breach, which resulted in the theft of tens of millions of customer email addresses and passwords as well as the source code to some of Adobe's top-selling software.

Adobe had an estimated 1.84 million paid Creative Cloud subscriptions as of February. Creative Cloud plans range from $30 to $75 per month.

Adobe shares were up nearly 1.2 percent at $60.90 in mid-afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; additional reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore, editing by G Crosse)