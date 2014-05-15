May 15 Adobe Systems Inc said late on
Thursday it was working to fix login issues for its Creative
Cloud suite, more than 24 hours after users said they were
unable to access some of its products.
The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software said in a blog
post that it had identified the cause of the disruption, but did
not specify what caused the outage, or how soon it expects its
services to be back to normal. (r.reuters.com/qed49v)
Adobe spokeswoman Vanessa Rios declined to elaborate about
the outage.
Last year, hackers caused a data breach that resulted in the
theft of millions of customer email addresses and passwords as
well as the source code to some of Adobe's top-selling products.
But Rios declined to comment when asked if the service
disruption might be connected.
As of Thursday, users around the world were not able to
access the Creative Cloud website, the desktop app or make
purchases or upgrades.
Adobe had 1.84 million paid Creative Cloud subscriptions as
of February. Adobe has been shifting to web-based subscription
service Creative Cloud from a licensing model since 2012.
Adobe offers membership plans for the Creative Cloud suite,
which includes Photoshop, Illustrator and Flash software,
ranging from $30 to $75 per month.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore and Jim Finkle in
Boston; Editing by Ken Wills)