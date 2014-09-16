(Adds analyst comments, result details; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Sept 16 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc's
forecast disappointing revenue for this quarter and
reported lower quarterly sales at its digital media business,
which includes the Creative Cloud software suite.
Adobe shares fell nearly 5 percent in extended trading.
The company said it expected adjusted profit of 26-32 cents
per share on revenue of $1.03 billion-$1.08 billion for the
quarter ending November. (adobe.ly/1wonw8I)
Analysts on average were expecting an adjusted profit of 31
share on revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"I think the market has come to expect perfection from this
company and today was not perfect," Edward Jones technology
analyst Josh Olson told Reuters.
Revenue from Adobe's digital media business, which includes
the Creative Cloud and document services, fell about 2.4 percent
to $621.4 million in the third quarter ended Aug. 29.
Adobe has been switching to web-based subscription for its
Creative Suite 6 from traditional box licenses to attract more
predictable recurring revenue.
Online subscriptions let customers access the latest
versions of a host of software for a monthly payment.
The number of paid subscribers for Creative Cloud -
including Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign software - rose by
502,000 to 2.81 million.
"We have been accustomed to 35 percent positive surprises in
terms of the subscription gains and this was really in line with
expectations," Olson said.
He added that Adobe had achieved a lot of the "low-hanging
fruit" in shifting its existing customer base to the cloud, but
the challenge now was to convince the more "resistant"
customers, such as small businesses and individuals.
Revenue from Adobe's digital marketing business, which
offers marketing campaign management and analytics tools,
increased 8 percent to $336.6 million.
Total revenue rose 1 percent to $1.01 billion, while
analysts had expected $1.02 billion.
Net income fell to $44.7 million, or 9 cents per share, from
$83 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Adobe earned 28 cents per share.
Adobe shares gained 18 percent this year up to Tuesday's
close of $70.73 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)