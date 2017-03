March 17 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc posted an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it sold more subscriptions to its Creative Cloud suite.

The company's net income rose to $84.9 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 27, from $47 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)