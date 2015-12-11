* Creative Cloud attracting many first-time customers-CFO
* Revenue up 21.7 pct, while expenses rise 3.4 pct
* Profit beats analysts estimates for 9th qtr in row
* Shares rise 4.7 pct after hours, set to hit record high
(Adds comment from CFO, detail on customers)
By Sai Sachin R and Kshitiz Goliya
Dec 10 Adobe Systems Inc reported a
profit that topped market expectations for the ninth straight
quarter on strong subscriber growth for its Creative Cloud
package of software tools, which includes Photoshop.
Adobe's shares jumped 4.7 percent to $93.10 in extended
trading on Thursday and are set to hit a record high on Friday.
The company said 833,000 subscribers signed up for Creative
Cloud in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 27, more than the 678,200
additions analysts were expecting, according to research firm
FactSet StreetAccount.
Creative Cloud includes graphic design tool Photoshop, web
design software Dreamweaver and web video building application
Flash, among other software.
Adobe, which has seen strong growth from Creative Cloud, has
been nimble enough to attract users other than enterprises and
professionals to the software suite.
About 52 percent of customers subscribe to the
highest-priced full Creative Cloud while the rest subscribe to
individual products. Of those, Photoshop Lightroom was the
fastest growing, Chief Financial Officer Mark Garrett said in an
interview.
"It's growing the most because it's attracting new users ...
hobbyists and consumers and people that would never buy the
Creative products before, so it's expanded our market
opportunity," Garrett said.
San Jose-based Adobe has been switching to web-based
subscriptions from traditional licensed software to enjoy a more
predictable recurring revenue stream.
"(Adobe has) largely completed this transition to a
recurrent revenue model. You are starting to see revenue stack
even though your expenses aren't rising as quickly," said FBR
Capital Markets analyst Samad Samana.
Revenue from its digital media business, which houses
Creative Cloud, jumped 35 percent to $875.3 million.
The business - also home to Acrobat, which enables the
ubiquitous PDF format for e-books - makes up the bulk of Adobe's
revenue.
Revenue from its digital marketing business, which offers
tools for businesses to analyze customer interactions and manage
social media content, rose 2.3 percent to $382.7 million.
Total revenue rose to $1.31 billion.
Despite the 21.7 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue
only matching analysts' estimates, a much lower 3.4 percent bump
in total operating costs also helped Adobe's profit beat
estimates.
Adobe's net income soared to $222.7 million, or 44 cents per
share, in the quarter, from $88.1 million, or 17 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 62 cents per share, beating
average analyst estimate of 60 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adobe's shares have risen 22.4 percent this year through
Thursday's close.
(Additional reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Cynthia Osterman)