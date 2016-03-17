BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported a 24.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based design and digital marketing tools.
The company's net income rose to $254.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 4, from $84.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.