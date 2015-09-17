(Corrects latest-quarter EPS in paragraph 6 to 34 cents from 35
cents)
Sept 17 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc's
quarterly revenue and profit beat estimates, helped by
better-than-expected net subscriptions to its Creative Cloud
software suite.
The company's shares were, however, down 2.6 percent at
$78.20 in extended trading on Thursday, after it forecast
current-quarter revenue and profit below estimates.
Adobe has been switching to web-based subscriptions from
traditional licensed software to help attract more predictable
recurring revenue.
Creative Cloud, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator and
InDesign, is the biggest of the company's cloud computing
businesses. The other two are Marketing Cloud and Document
Cloud.
Adobe said it added 684,000 Creative Cloud net subscriptions
in the third quarter, compared with the 640,000 net additions
that analysts were expecting, according to research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
The company's net income rose to $174.5 million, or 34 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 28, from $44.7
million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $1.22 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of 50 cents per share and
revenue of $1.21 billion.
The company forecast an adjusted profit of 56-62 cents per
share and revenue of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion for the fourth
quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 64 cents per
share and revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)