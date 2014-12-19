Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Dec 19 Adocia SAS :
* Lilly and Adocia announce alliance to co-develop ultra-rapid insulin based on BioChaperone technology
* Says total up-front and milestone payments could reach up to $570 million
* Lilly and Adocia to develop BioChaperone Lispro with goal of optimizing glucose levels during and after meals
* Lilly to be responsible for future development, manufacturing, and commercialization of BioChaperone Lispro
* Adocia to get upfront fee of $50 million with potential for future payments of up to $280 million if BioChaperone product reaches certain development and regulatory milestones
* Adocia to get sales milestones up to $240 million, as well as tiered sales royalties from BioChaperone
* Adocia retains right to develop and license its insulin programs unrelated to prandial ultra-rapid insulin
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.