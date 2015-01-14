UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Adolfo Dominguez SA :
* 9-month sales down 8.3 percent at 81.1 million euros ($95.58 million) versus last year
* 9-month negative adjusted EBITDA 5.2 million euros versus negative adjusted EBITDA 6.5 million euros last year
* 9-month net loss 10.3 million euros versus net loss 9.5 million euros last year
* Says closed 27 points of sale in Spain and Portugal as a result of restructuring of stores in Spain which do not record positive EBITDA Source text: bit.ly/1yiiHjn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.