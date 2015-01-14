Jan 14 Adolfo Dominguez SA :

* 9-month sales down 8.3 percent at 81.1 million euros ($95.58 million) versus last year

* 9-month negative adjusted EBITDA 5.2 million euros versus negative adjusted EBITDA 6.5 million euros last year

* 9-month net loss 10.3 million euros versus net loss 9.5 million euros last year

* Says closed 27 points of sale in Spain and Portugal as a result of restructuring of stores in Spain which do not record positive EBITDA Source text: bit.ly/1yiiHjn

