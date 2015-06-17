FRANKFURT, June 17 German residential real estate company Ado Properties aims to raise at least 400 million euros ($450 million) through a stock market listing, using about half of the cash to purchase residential properties in Berlin, the company said on Wednesday.

Ado set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 20-25 euros with the offer period to start on June 18.

The listing is the latest in a string of deals in Germany's real estate sector, including Deutsche Annington's 3.9 billion euro takeover of Gagfah and 1.9 billion euro takeover of Suedewo.

Kempen & Co and UBS Investment Bank are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, Ado said in a statement.

The offer consists of a capital increase worth about 200 million euros and of existing shares sold by owner ADO Group Ltd. worth at least 200 million euros.

