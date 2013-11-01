Nov 1 A study by a major U.S. adoption research
group calls for "targeted laws, policies and practices" to stop
adoptive parents from giving their unwanted children to
strangers through the Internet.
The report, released by the Donaldson Adoption Institute
this week, also says problems exposed by a Reuters investigation
in September "should be seen as the tip of an iceberg of
unmonitored, unregulated adoption-related activities taking
place on the Internet."
Reuters found that desperate parents turn to online groups
to offer unwanted adopted children to others. The U.S.
government is typically unaware of the arrangements or what
becomes of those children.
The practice, called "re-homing," illustrates what can
happen when parents are ill-prepared for the needs of their
adopted child and don't receive the necessary support, the
report says.
Through a survey of 1,500 adoptive parents and adoption
professionals in the United States and abroad, researchers from
the institute and Tufts University found that international
adoption has shifted from mostly infants to a growing number of
older children who have disabilities or other kinds of
emotional, physical or behavioral problems.
In many cases, parents said they were unaware of those
problems at the time of the adoption. Fewer than 25 percent of
parents surveyed planned to adopt a child with special needs,
but 47 percent wound up doing so, the report says.
Reuters found that many children offered to strangers were
adopted from a foreign country and suffer from emotional or
behavioral problems that their adoptive parents could not
handle. The parents complained they did not receive proper
training, could not get help from the U.S. government, and often
knew little about the child's history before adopting.
"Probably all the parents who have re-homed a child went
into adoption planning to care for the child forever, to do the
right thing, but they couldn't do it," said Adam Pertman,
executive director of the adoption institute. "When systems are
not in place to educate parents, when they're not prepared for
problems, this is what happens. We don't have the systems and
supports in place for adoptive families."
Titled "A Changing World," the report calls for changes in
adoption practices "to prevent the kind of distress that leads
desperate parents to seek radical solutions like 're-homing.'"
Among the report's recommendations:
* Adoption agencies should increase the quantity and quality
of training for adoptive parents.
* Foreign countries should provide more information about
their orphans.
* The international adoption system - from government
officials to adoptive families - should maintain better records
on adopted children, including updates on what becomes of them
once they are in the United States, as required by many
countries.
The report comes as U.S. lawmakers consider ways to protect
children who are adopted overseas and brought to America.
This week, members of Congress called for a hearing on
re-homing that would "identify ways to prevent these dangerous
practices." Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, sought reviews by the
Obama administration to identify gaps in training and support
for adoptive families, and a "minimum federal standard" to
govern custody transfers of unwanted adopted children, among
other steps.
At the state level, Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois have
held hearings on ways to address the practice. The Illinois
attorney general is urging Facebook and Yahoo to police online
groups where children may be advertised.
The Donaldson Institute is part of a coalition of adoption
and child welfare advocates pushing federal policymakers to
establish funding for post-adoption services and address what it
says are gaps in state assistance for adoptive families.
(Reporting By Megan Twohey)