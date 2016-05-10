May 10 Adores Co Ltd :

* Says its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary Break co., ltd. which is engaged in manufacture and sale of amusement use premium goods, to set up a wholly owned unit in Hong Kong named BREAK ASIA LIMITED, in July

* Says the new unit to be mainly engaged in design, manufacture, sale and trading of goods

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/F9i548

