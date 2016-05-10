UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Adores Co Ltd :
* Says its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary Break co., ltd. which is engaged in manufacture and sale of amusement use premium goods, to set up a wholly owned unit in Hong Kong named BREAK ASIA LIMITED, in July
* Says the new unit to be mainly engaged in design, manufacture, sale and trading of goods
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/F9i548
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources