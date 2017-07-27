FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Ackman's Pershing Square builds stake in outsourcing company ADP - BBG
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 27, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 2 days ago

Ackman's Pershing Square builds stake in outsourcing company ADP - BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has built a stake in business outsourcing company Automatic Data Processing Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

ADP's shares rose as much as 12.3 percent to a record high of $118.96.

Ackman has already bought shares in ADP and could acquire more through the new funds he filed documents for last week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2v1dbs2)

Pershing Square declined to comment, while ADP could not be reached immediately for a comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.