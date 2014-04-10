EU mergers and takeovers (March 20)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 10 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc said its board had approved a tax-free spinoff of its dealer services business into an independent publicly traded company.
ADP expects to receive at least $700 million from the spinoff, which is expected to be completed in the early part of the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
JERUSALEM/BEIJING, March 20 China's economy may be 35 times larger than Israel's, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to use that to advantage during a three-day visit to Beijing as he looks to reorient Israel's economy towards Asia over Europe and the United States.
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)