Jan 25 Automatic Data Processing
reported a higher quarterly profit helped by its core employer
services segment, and said it expects revenue to grow between 7
to 9 percent in 2012.
For the second quarter the world's largest payroll processor
earned $375 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $310
million, or 62 cents a share a year ago.
Total revenue grew 7 percent to $2.58 billion in the
quarter, while revenue at the employer services segment climbed
7 percent to $1.82 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 68
cents a share, on revenue of $2.58 billion according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $56.73 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
