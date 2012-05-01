European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing's third-quarter profit rose on growth in its professional employer organization segment.
Third-quarter net income rose to $452.4 million, or 92 cents per share, from $423.8 million, or 85 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose more than 7 percent to $2.9 billion.
ADP shares closed at $55.62 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)