May 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing's third-quarter profit rose on growth in its professional employer organization segment.

Third-quarter net income rose to $452.4 million, or 92 cents per share, from $423.8 million, or 85 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose more than 7 percent to $2.9 billion.

ADP shares closed at $55.62 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)