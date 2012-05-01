* Q3 EPS $0.92 vs est $0.91

* Q3 rev up 7 pct

* Sees margin in core business expanding

* Raises growth forecast for 'pays per control' to 2.5-3 pct for FY (Adds CFO comments, conference call details, updates shares)

By Sharanya Hrishikesh

May 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc, which posted third-quarter results largely in line with analysts' estimates, expects growth in its core business to offset the impact of a fall in interest income from client funds.

ADP, which says it issues pay checks to about 1 in 6 Americans, reaffirmed its full-year outlook for earnings and revenue. It expects earnings to grow by 8 to 9 percent and revenue to rise by 7 to 9 percent in the year.

The company's core business had margin expansion in the third quarter, but earnings were impacted by a 0.4 percentage point decline in the average interest rate it was able to earn on client funds, it said.

The company, which had a net income of $452.4 million in the quarter, saw interest income on funds held for clients fall 10 percent to $133.3 million in the quarter.

ADP said it expects the impact of lower interest rates to continue in the fourth quarter as well, but sees an overall improvement in margins in the fourth quarter.

"We do have the interest drag to overcome but we have solid margins in the core business," the company's Chief Financial Officer Christopher Reidy told Reuters.

The company also lifted its growth forecast for 'pays per control' -- an indicator of the number of employees at each ADP client -- to between 2.5 percent and 3 percent this year, up from its prior forecast of 2.5 percent.

"We have seen steady growth in the number of employees in our clients' payrolls ... That is an indication that clients are hiring, and they have been now for over a year," Reidy said.

Unemployment rate in the United States has fallen from around 9.1 percent last summer to 8.2 percent in March.

In the third-quarter, ADP posted results largely in line with analysts' estimates, helped by growth in its professional employer organization (PEO) segment.

Revenue from PEO services -- under which the company provides human resources, employee benefits, payroll and workers' compensation services through a co-employment model -- rose 15 percent to $510.8 million.

Third-quarter net income rose to $452.4 million, or 92 cents per share, from $423.8 million, or 85 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue rose more than 7 percent to $2.92 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 91 cents per share, on revenue of $2.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares have risen about 5 percent so far this year, underperforming the wider S&P 500 Index, which has gained about 11 percent in the same period.

The company's shares, which have gained about 25 percent in value since they touched a low of $44.72 last August, were almost flat at $55.61 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)