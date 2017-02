PARIS, Sept 19 French airport operator Aeroports de Paris said on Monday that August traffic rose 1.4 percent compared with the same month last year to 8.4 million passengers.

It said 5.9 million passengers used its Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and 2.5 million used Paris Orly airport.

ADP said in a statement that international traffic -- outside Europe -- was down 0.8 percent. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)