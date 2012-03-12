FTSE posts first weekly loss in a month on weak banks and miners
* Miners drop on China demand concerns (Adds closing prices, detail, analysts)
PARIS, March 12 France's Aeroports de Paris confirmed on Monday that it would buy a 38 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding for $874 million and said the deal would boost earnings from next year.
ADP is paying 11.3 Turkish lira per share, a premium of 32 percent to TAV's latest closing price, in a deal that values all of TAV's equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said in a statement.
"Aeroports de Paris expects to achieve double-digit returns on equity from this transaction," ADP said. "The transaction is expected to be EPS (earnings per share) accretive as of 2013."
The deal will be financed using existing cash and already secured acquisition debt financing, ADP added.
Reuters reported on Sunday that ADP had won a bidding battle for the TAV stake, pipping French construction company Vinci . (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
LONDON, Feb 24 British luxury carmaker Aston Martin reported a sharp rise in losses on Friday, failing to turn a profit for the sixth year running, but said the launch of the DB11, its first new model since restructuring, caused sales to surge at the end of 2016.