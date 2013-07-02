July 2 Security services provider ADT Corp
said it may have to contribute to a tax bill faced by
former parent Tyco International Ltd if the total amount
assessed by the IRS exceeds $1.85 billion.
Tyco said on Monday it received a notice from the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service stating that several of the company's
former units, including ADT, owed taxes of $883.3 million and
penalties of $154.0 million for tax years from 1997 to 2000. ()
Tyco also said the IRS had disallowed interest and related
deductions recognized on the U.S. income tax returns totaling
about $2.86 billion related to intercompany debt transactions.
The company said four former subsidiaries would share the
liabilities under tax-sharing agreements. The companies are
Covidien Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd, ADT and
Pentair Ltd. ()
Shares of ADT, which was spun off from Tyco in September,
were little changed at $40.46 in morning trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.