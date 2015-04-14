(Adds details)
April 14 Aduro Biotech Inc's initial
public offering has been priced at $17 per share, an underwriter
said, valuing the cancer immunotherapy drug developer at about
$1 billion.
The upsized offering, which was priced on par with the
company's expectation, raised about $119 million.
Aduro, which counts Johnson & Johnson and Swiss
drugmaker Novartis AG among its investors, is selling
all the 7 million shares in the offering.
The company, whose lead product is in midstage clinical
trials for metastatic pancreatic cancer, had previously planned
to sell 5 million shares at $14-$16 per share.
Cancer immunotherapy is one of the hottest areas of drug
research. Aduro's experimental STING (Stimulator of Interferon
Genes) technology uses a next-generation method to harness the
body's immune system to combat cancer.
To gain access to Aduro's cancer immunotherapy technology,
Novartis last month entered into a tie-up worth about $750
million with the company.
Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research Inc, an
affiliate of Novartis, will buy about $25 million shares of
Aduro in a concurrent private placement, according to the
filing.
Johson & Johnson Innovation - the venture capital subsidiary
of J&J - will buy up to $30 million shares, as a result of which
its stake will increase to 8.4 percent from 6.3 percent after
the offering.
Net proceeds from the offering will be used for clinical
trials and for general corporate and working capital purposes,
Aduro said.
Shares of Aduro are expected to start trading on Wednesday
on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ADRO."
BofA Merrill Lynch and Leerink Partners are the main
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)