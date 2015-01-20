(Adds forecast, analyst comment, shares)
By Arathy S Nair
Jan 20 U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc
forecast weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue and
said it taking steps to return its computing and graphics
businesses to a "healthy trajectory" from the second quarter.
The company also reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
revenue as it struggles with weak sales of graphic cards and to
compete with Intel Corp in a declining PC market.
AMD shares were down nearly 1 percent at $2.22 in extended
trading.
The results and outlook weren't any worse than expected,
said Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Betsy Van Hees.
"I think we are going to need to see some more restructuring
and realignment in the computing and graphics side of the
business," Van Hees said.
AMD, which said in October it would cut 7 percent of its
workforce, has been shifting focus to gaming consoles and
low-power servers to combat falling laptop sales.
But progress has lagged Wall Street's expectations.
While the console business has been doing well, it hasn't
been enough to offset the effects of the struggling computing
business, Van Hees said.
Last week Intel gave a disappointing forecast for
first-quarter revenue and AMD, a minor player in the PC
processor market, followed suit on Tuesday.
AMD's revenue fell 22 percent to $1.24 billion in the fourth
quarter ended Dec 27, in line with Wall Street's estimate.
The company forecast revenue to fall 15 percent, plus or
minus 3 percent, in the current quarter from the fourth quarter.
That translates to about $1.02-$1.09 billion, well short of
analysts average estimate of $1.2 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
AMD reported a net loss of $364 million, or 47 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $89
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, AMD broke even on a per share basis, just
below analysts average estimate of a profit of 1 cent per share.
Up to Monday's close, AMD's stock had fallen about 46
percent in the last one year.
(Editing by Simon Jennings and Savio D'Souza)