(Ads CEO comment from conference call, analyst comment)
By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan
April 16 U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices
Inc reported a bigger-than-expected adjusted loss and a
steep fall in sales for the first quarter and said it expected
weak demand for personal computers to continue for some time.
Shares of the company, which also said it would exit the
dense server system business, fell more than 8 percent in
extended trading on Thursday.
Chief Executive Lisa Su said the PC market would remain
challenged as original equipment manufacturers focus on lean
inventories.
The company, which said in October it would cut 7 percent of
its workforce, has been shifting its focus to gaming consoles
and low-power servers to combat falling laptop sales.
But progress has lagged Wall Street's expectations due to
continued weak PC and graphic card sales as well as intense
competition from Intel Corp.
Personal computer shipments fell 5.2 percent in the first
three months of this year, extending three years of declines,
according to research firm Gartner.
"It looks like the channel inventory dynamics that they have
been struggling with for the past 2 quarters is continuing and
their margins are under pressure," Raymond James analyst Hans
Mosesmann said.
Su, however, said she expects business to pick up in the
second half of the year, pivoting hopes on the release of
Windows 10 and new product offerings by the company.
The dense server system business, formerly known as
SeaMicro, helps firms reduce power consumption and improve space
efficiency for data centers.
The company said it recorded a charge of $75 million in the
first quarter related to the sale of the business as well as an
additional $12 million charge related to a restructuring plan
last year.
AMD's net loss widened to $180 million, or 23 cents per
share, in the quarter ended March 28 from $20 million, or 3
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, AMD reported a loss of 9 cents per share,
compared with the average analyst estimate of a loss of 5 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 26.2 percent to $1.03 billion, missing
analysts' average estimate of $1.05 billion.
AMD forecast current-quarter revenue to fall 3 percent, plus
or minus 3 percent, from the first quarter.
That implied revenue of $999.1 million to $969.1 million,
below analysts average estimate of $1.13 billion.
The company's shares were down 8.4 percent at $2.63 in
trading after the bell.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)