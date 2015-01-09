Jan 9 Adva Optical Networking SE :

* Says Nikos Theodosopoulos elected as chairman of Adva Optical Networking's supervisory board

* Says Nikos Theodosopoulos succeeds Anthony Maher, Adva Optical Networking's former chairman of the supervisory board, following Maher's unexpected passing in November of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)