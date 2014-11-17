UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Advadis SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Q3 revenue 494,000 zlotys versus 556,000 zlotys last year
* Q3 operating loss 251,000 zlotys versus 650,000 zlotys last year
* Q3 net loss 390,000 zlotys versus 725,000 zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources