European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Jan 13 Germany approved the sale of a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair on Monday, becoming the second country in Europe to authorise a copy of the top-selling inhaled lung drug.
Britain's Vectura said its partner Sandoz, the generics division of Switzerland's Novartis, had received German authorisation for its version of the drug, which they call AirFluSal Forspiro.
The receipt of the German marketing authorisation by Sandoz, which follow approval by Denmark last month, triggers a milestone payment to Vectura of 1.5 million euros, Vectura said.
Shares in Vectura traded up 4 percent to 155 pence at 1406 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
* Has signed a long-term loan agreement with a certain Israeli financial institution in an aggregate amount of NIS 100 million (approx. $27 million)
BRUNNEN, Switzerland, March 14 Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, sought to appeal to tech geeks and traditionalists alike on Tuesday by launching a connected watch that lets wearers switch between a smart watch head and a traditional mechanical movement.