Aug 29 Adval Tech Holding AG : * Says H1 total capacity of 127.0 million chf (first semester 2013: CHF 139.4

million) * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 12.5 million (first half 2013: 11.9 million chf) * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 5.3 million (first semester 2013: CHF 2.8 million) * Says H1 net profit of CHF 1.6 million (first half 2013: - 0.9 million chf) * Says for 2014 expects considerably higher EBIT than in 2013 * Says for 2014 expects positive annual result