BRIEF-Emmi FY EBIT up by 7.3 pct to CHF 202.7 million
* Generated net sales of 3,259 million Swiss Francs in 2016 (2015: 3,214 million Francs), which corresponds to an increase of 1.4 %
Aug 29 Adval Tech Holding AG : * Says H1 total capacity of 127.0 million chf (first semester 2013: CHF 139.4
million) * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 12.5 million (first half 2013: 11.9 million chf) * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 5.3 million (first semester 2013: CHF 2.8 million) * Says H1 net profit of CHF 1.6 million (first half 2013: - 0.9 million chf) * Says for 2014 expects considerably higher EBIT than in 2013 * Says for 2014 expects positive annual result * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* FY increased its operating profit (EBIT) by 27% to 76.4 million Swiss (py: 60.2 million Swiss francs)
* Has completed an authorized capital increase according to article 3a of articles of association of company in amount of 500,000 Swiss francs ($503,169.97) by issuing new registered shares of its common stock Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)