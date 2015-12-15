Dec 15 U.S. auto parts retailer Advance Auto
Parts Inc is exploring a potential sale after being
approached by at least one possible suitor, StreetInsider
reported on Tuesday.
A successful deal could be worth up to $200 per Advance Auto
share, the financial website said, citing a source familiar with
the matter. (bit.ly/1MfvaYB)
StreetInsider cautioned the sale process is in the early
stages and may not lead to a deal.
Advance Auto Parts could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The company's stock was up 6.1 percent at $156.63 in late
afternoon trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)