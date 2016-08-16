Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 U.S. auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc reported a 4.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to store closures last year and as it consolidates its Carquest stores.
The company's revenue fell to $2.26 billion in the second quarter ended July 16 from $2.37 billion a year earlier.
Net income dropped to $124.6 million, or $1.68 per share, from about $150 million, or $2.03 per share. It earned $1.90 per share on an adjusted basis. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.