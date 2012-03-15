March 15 * SBI Jan-March advance tax seen 16.50 bln rupees vs 15 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * TCS Jan-March advance tax seen 5.50 bln rupees vs 2 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * HDFC Jan-March advance tax seen 4 bln rupees vs 3.5 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * HUL Jan-March advance tax seen 2 bln rupees vs 1.5 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * Bank Of Baroda Jan-March advance tax seen unchanged at 4 bln rupees-income tax source * Bank Of India Jan-March advance tax seen at 4 bln rupees vs 3.2 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * Central Bank Of India Jan-March advance tax seen unchanged from year ago at 1 bln rupees-income tax source * Tata Motors Jan-March advance tax seen unchanged from year ago at 500 mln rupees-income tax source * Tata Power Jan-March advance tax seen at 900 mln rupees vs 400 mln rupees year ago-income tax source * Ultratech Jan-March advance tax seen at 1.7 bln rupees vs 1.2 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * Dena Bank Jan-March advance tax seen at 1.2 bln rupees vs 500 mln rupees year ago-income tax source * HDFC Bank Jan-March advance tax seen at 6 bln rupees vs 5.5 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * L&T Jan-March advance tax seen unchanged from year ago at 3 bln rupees-income tax source * Yes Bank Jan-March advance tax seen at 1.1 bln rupees vs 1 bln rupees year ago-income tax source (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)