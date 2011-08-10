* Q2 EPS $1.46 vs est $1.38

* Q2 rev $1.48 bln vs est $1.5 bln

Aug 10 Advance Auto Parts Inc posted a second-quarter profit that beat market expectations, helped by improved merchandising and pricing.

The company reported a net income of $113.1 million, or $1.46 a share, compared with $100.9 million, or $1.16 a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, which sells parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items, rose 4.4 percent to $1.48 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.38 a share on revenue of $1.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Roanoke, Virginia-based company closed at $50.10 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)