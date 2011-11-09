* Q3 EPS $1.41 vs est $1.18
* Q3 rev $1.46 bln in line with est
* Sees FY EPS $4.90 to $4.95 vs est $4.69
* Shares up 4 pct after market
Nov 9 U.S. auto parts retail chain Advance Auto
Parts Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results
helped by higher same-store sales and new store openings, and
forecast full-year earnings above analysts' estimates.
The company said it expects full-year profit of $4.90-$4.95
per share, compared with average analysts' expectations of
$4.69, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income was $105.5 million, or
$1.41 a share, compared with $87.6 million, or $1.03 a share a
year ago.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.46 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.18 a share, before
special items, on revenue of $1.46 billion.
Shares of the Roanoke, Virginia-based company were up 4
percent at $69.25 in extended trade. They closed at $66.37 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
They have gained about 32 percent in value since Aug. 10
when the company posted a strong second quarter.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)