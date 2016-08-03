UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
TORONTO Aug 3 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it has invested $280 million in U.S. waste collection company Advance Disposal Services, which postponed a planned stock market listing earlier this year.
Advanced Disposal is the fourth largest solid waste company in the United States, serving customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. It was acquired by private equity firm Highstar Capital in 2006 but put off a planned initial public offering in February, citing volatile market conditions.
CPPIB said it saw the deal as an opportunity to become a key long-term investor in a business with a solid track record of growth. It said the firm's organic growth could be supplemented by acquisitions in the future.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.