BRIEF-Samsung Biologics unit to apply for loan of 46.24 bln won
* Says its unit Samsungbioepis Co,.Ltd will apply for a loan of 46.24 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation funds
Sept 26 Advanced Healthcare
* EPS and HEPS for year ended 30 June 2014 will be between 6 cents and 7 cents vs EPS and HEPS of 9.83 cents per share for year ended 30 June 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds context, data) BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October. While the total for last month was lower than January's 79, it was the highest number for the month of February since the deadly strain was first identified in 2013, according to data from the National H
