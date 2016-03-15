BANGKOK, March 15 Thailand's Central Administrative Court said Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , the country's largest mobile operator, could extend 2G services on 900MHz spectrum until April 14 to avoid any impact on subscribers.

The court announced the ruling after AIS sought an injunction against the telecoms regulator's order to shut down 2G services on Tuesday at midnight.

About 400,000 2G users could have been cut off after the shutdown, AIS has said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, editing by David Evans)