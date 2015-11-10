* Q3 net profit 8.62 bln baht vs forecast 8.6 bln

BANGKOK, Nov 10 Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand's largest mobile operator, said its third-quarter net profit fell 3.8 percent due to rising costs of network investments and foreign exchange losses due to the weak baht.

AIS stuck by its forecast for 3 percent growth in service revenue this year as customers increasingly use mobile data. Handset sales are expected to rise 10 percent, although the company will take a hit to its profit margin on these sales of of 5-6 percent, it said in a statement.

The Thai economy is expected to improve in the fourth quarter thanks to the government's stimulus package, although intense competition in the mobile market will increase, the company said.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a net profit of 8.62 billion baht ($240.11 million) for July-September, in line with the average 8.6 billion baht forecast by eight analysts polled by Reuters.

Total revenue rose 4 percent, mainly due to growth in non-voice services and handset sales.

Mobile data accounted for 40 percent of service revenue, up from 31 percent a year earlier thanks to the rising popularity of smartphones, the company said.

AIS, the only major Thai operator which does not have 4G service, is expected to benefit from an auction of 4G mobile spectrum on Wednesday, analysts said.

Thailand's No.2 operator, Total Access Communication , reported a 52 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Oct. 19, hit by lower service revenue.

($1 = 35.9000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair and Louise Heavens)