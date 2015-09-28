BANGKOK, Sept 28 Thailand's military government has asked state-run telecoms operator TOT to seek 72 billion baht ($1.99 billion) in compensation from a telecoms firm founded by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra over changes to concession contracts.

TOT should seek the compensation from Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) before its contract expires on Sept 30, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

ICT ministry and TOT could be charged with neglect of duty if they decide not to take action, Uttama said.

TOT officials were not available for immidiate comment.

An AIS official told Reuters the company has complied with terms of the agreement and the amendment was in compliance with the law in the same practice as other operators.

In 1990, TOT granted the 25-year contract to AIS, the country's largest mobile operator, for the right to operate a mobile phone network.

In 2001 the government of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, reduced the concession fee for AIS's prepard services to 20-25 percent from 25-35 percent.

AIS and its parent, Intouch Holding Pcl, formally known as Shin Corp, were founded by Thaksin, who was ousted in a coup in 2006. ($1 = 36.2600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)