RIYADH Jan 4 Saudi Arabia's Advanced
Petrochemical Company estimated its fourth quarter
2011 net profit was 91 million riyals ($27 million), a 2 percent
increase over the same period of 2010, it said on Wednesday.
In a statement posted on the website of the Saudi bourse,
the producer attributed the result to the slight increase in
sales volumes and product prices over the fourth quarter 2010.
However, a pronounced fall in sales and prices from the
previous quarter meant the last quarter profit was down 33
percent from the third quarter this year.
It said estimated net profit for the year 2011 was 513
million riyals, a growth of 56 percent from the full year 2010.
Shares in Advanced Petrochemical were up 0.7 percent at
28.60 riyals at 0805 GMT, five minutes into trading on
Wednesday.
