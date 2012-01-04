RIYADH Jan 4 Saudi Arabia's Advanced Petrochemical Company estimated its fourth quarter 2011 net profit was 91 million riyals ($27 million), a 2 percent increase over the same period of 2010, it said on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on the website of the Saudi bourse, the producer attributed the result to the slight increase in sales volumes and product prices over the fourth quarter 2010.

However, a pronounced fall in sales and prices from the previous quarter meant the last quarter profit was down 33 percent from the third quarter this year.

It said estimated net profit for the year 2011 was 513 million riyals, a growth of 56 percent from the full year 2010.

Shares in Advanced Petrochemical were up 0.7 percent at 28.60 riyals at 0805 GMT, five minutes into trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)