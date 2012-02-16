UPDATE 1-BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend on commodities surge
Feb 16 U.S. auto parts retail chain Advance Auto Parts Inc posted quarterly results above analysts' expectations, helped by higher same-store sales and new store openings.
The company said it expects full-year profit of $5.55-$5.75 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $5.64 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $66.4 million, or 90 cents a share, compared with $48.1 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 5 percent to $1.33 billion, helped partly by a comparable store sales gain of 2.9 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of 75 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.32 billion.
Shares of the Roanoke, Virginia-based company were up 5 percent at $83.15 in trading before the bell. They closed at $79.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))
